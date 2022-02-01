Victim robbed after sale through delivery service

Waterloo -

Officers were called to Regina Street and Hickory Street East Monday afternoon for a report of a robbery.

According to a release by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the victim bought something through a delivery service and agreed to meet the suspect at the Waterloo location at approximately 2:35 p.m.

“During the interaction, the suspect assaulted the victim and stole personal items,” said the release.

Police believe the incident is targeted.

A spokesperson said no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.