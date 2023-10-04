Kitchener karate kid ranked #2 in the world for her age group

A 14-year-old from Kitchener is fighting her way to the top of the karate world.

CTV News first sat down with Mariana Guerrero last year after she got a gold medal in the Canadian championships and another gold medal when she won her first international contest for sparring at the Junior Karate Pan American Championships in Mexico.

Since then, she’s continued to prove herself as a tough competitor.

“The first tournament in 2023 was in UAE I got bronze,” Mariana said. “Then we had to prepare for the Pan-American championships again.”

In 2023, she earned a gold medal again at the Pan-American championships. She also finished in first place at the Youth League in Mexico. It was that win that catapulted her international ranking.

“Getting that gold medal meant that I became top two in the world,” she said.

Mariana Guerrero poses with her gold medal at the 2023 Pan-American Championship. (Submitted/Carolos Guerrero)The impressive showings on the world stage come as she makes the transition to high school, which her sensei has top of mind.

“We need to be careful what competitions we pick to attend,” said her sensei Hamoon Derafshipour. “Like all professional athletes – they need to manage their school and the sport.”

Her father Carlos said she's managed to stay at the top of her game and her grades. He said it is all thanks to her her competitive nature.

“Even when she's having lunch, and she can see that you're winning, she starts eating fast. It's crazy,” Carlos Guerrero said.

He joked that the fire within, paired with her strength, can make parenting a little tricky at times.

“Actually sometimes when she gets mad she's like ‘I don't want to do this,’ and I'm like ‘OK, that's fine. Do it later,’” laughed Carolos.

As Mariana continues to train, she has her sights set on the Youth Olympics in 2026 and one day, the senior Olympic team. But in the short-term, she wants to improve her world ranking at a competition in Italy in a few months.

“I'm always going to try and become number one, and I want to stay number one,” Mariana said.