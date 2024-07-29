Kitchener house fire under investigation

An early morning townhouse fire in Kitchener is under investigation.

Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.

Waterloo Regional Police said the fire was quickly doused by the Kitchener Fire Department and no one was hurt.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) was called in to assist with the investigation. Investigators believe the fire originated in the top unit and spread to the bottom unit.

Officials survey the damage after a fire on Silver Aspen Crescent in Kitchener on July 29, 2024. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News)OFM could not say how many people were displaced and there is no cost of damages at this time.

“No other units were impacted other than a little exterior smoke and water damage,” an OFM spokesperson told CTV News.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.