Kitchener gas station robbed at knifepoint

    Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them identify the person who robbed a Kitchener gas station.

    At around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Esso at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Guelph Street.

    They learned the suspect, holding a knife, demanded cash from an employee before fleeing north on Margaret Avenue.

    The employee was not hurt.

    The suspect is described as white, with a heavy build and wore a brown hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

    Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

