Kitchener house fire displaces family

The Kitchener Fire Department says a family has been displaced after a fire at a home on Keewatin Avenue.

It was one of two serious fires in the city in less than a day.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the Keewatin Avenue house just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a fire official on scene said.

The flames spread to the attic, which made it difficult to put out.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in to assist with the investigation.

“So far we've isolated the fire to be within the main floor living room which is facing the street,” OFM fire investigator Michael Bird said Thursday.

Keewatin Avenue between Lackner Boulevard and Georgian Street was closed overnight.

On Thursday, Kitchener Fire said damage is estimated at over $1 million.