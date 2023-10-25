Multiple families displaced by Kitchener townhouse fire

Multiple families have been forced from their homes after a fire at a Kitchener townhome complex Tuesday night.

As of Thursday morning, Fire Chief Bob Gilmore said there’s no timeline of when they can return.

Firefighters were called to the Rochefort Street townhouse around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I was about to fall asleep when I realized the honking,” explained Erika Valecillos, who lives nearby. “So I came onto my balcony to a lot of smoke and that's when I realized there was a fire going on in the neighbouring building."

Smoke and sparks were reaching her balcony, so she and her fiancé decided to evacuate.

They came to a parking lot where a crowd of people had gathered, watching the neighbouring homes go up in flames.

“It was kind of a state of shock and adrenaline,” Valecillos said. “I had to grab my most precious belongings because I truly didn't know, as I stepped outside and saw fire, you assume the worst."

The fire caused significant structural damage to the upper levels of the building. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

No injuries were reported from the fire on Rochefort Street, which was one of two fires in the city less than a day apart.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate and was on scene Wednesday. Kitchener Fire said that investigation is complete but the findings have yet to be released.

Damage is estimated at more than $1 million.