Kitchener house fire 'considered suspicious', one man suffers serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police say a house fire in Kitchener that left one person seriously hurt is now considered suspicious.
Emergency services were called at 8:55 a.m. Friday to Birch Avenue and Union Street to put out the flames.
According to police, two residents were inside the home at the time of the fire.
The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)One of them, a 60-year-old man, was rescued from the home. He was seriously hurt and initially taken to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services. He’s since been transferred to a hospital outside the region, police said.
The other resident, a 54-year-old man, was able to get out of the home safely.
The fire is considered suspicious.
Police said their Intimate Partner Violence and General Investigations Units are investigating, as well as the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.
