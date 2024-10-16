Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting

KITCHENER
    Stratford Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ontario Street on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Stratford Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ontario Street on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified as Kassidy Ballantyne-Holmes.

    According to Stratford Police, the 35-year-old was found unresponsive at an Ontario Street address around 5 a.m.

    Ballantyne-Holmes was transported to Stratford General Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from her injuries.

    Police said they arrested a 41-year-old man at the Ontario Street home.

    Keith Savile has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and weapons trafficking and manufacturing.

    Stratford Police Service vehicles and officers are seen outside a home on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

    He has a bail hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.

    Stratford Police said they continue to actively investigate the shooting.

    They’ve shared no further details about what led up to the incident or the charge of second-degree murder.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to Stratford Police at 519-271-4141, ext. 8116. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

