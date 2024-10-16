Man who lived in vehicle with 2 dogs hopes for fresh start with affordable, pet-friendly home

After two-and-a-half years of living in his truck with his two dogs, George was faced with a heart-wrenching decision: in order to find stable housing, he had to surrender his pets to the local humane society.

“This was not a price I was prepared to pay,” he told CTV News during an interview on Wednesday.

George’s story was first brought to light last winter after he was found living in his truck with his dogs in the parking lot of a business in Waterloo Region.

For George, his two dogs were more than just pets—they were his family. They stuck by his side during the toughest times as he struggled to make ends meet while living out of his truck.

“I was happier living out of a car with my two dogs than I am now,” he said.

Two dogs look out the window of George's truck in this undated photo. (Submitted: George)

He never imagined the day would come where he would have to surrender his furry companions just to stay alive.

“Losing my dogs was never part of the plan,” he said.

George made the difficult decision to surrender his pets to the Cambridge Humane Society last February. After staying at a Cambridge Airbnb and a Super 8 motel for a limited amount of time, he found a room to rent in Kitchener.

Now with the pain of loss still fresh, he’s focused on finding stable housing that allows pets.

“I can afford $1,000 a month if I'm allowed to have a dog. I'm not going to live without a dog any longer. I've had it.”

It’s a journey that’s proven difficult, as affordable dog-friendly rentals are few and far between.

“It's a real challenge to find something in that range of affordability,” said homelessness advocate Charlotte Ferguson, who’s been supporting George since last winter. “Within the region we're really struggling to see subsidized housing. There's a 7 to 10-year wait,” she said.

As George continues his search for a home that will allow him to open his heart to a new pup, he hopes to shine a light on the need for more pet-inclusive housing options.

“There should be a room where I can have a dog, and I'll take care of the rest,” George said. “The only two options I had were $1,200, plus I couldn't have a dog. Where am I going to go from here?”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Ferguson.

“A lot of these places are incredibly isolated,” she said. “I know it would give him so much more of a reason to continue on this journey with a pet at his side.”

While he says his life has changed in many ways over the course of this past year, one thing remains constant: his positive mindset.

“I regret the decision I made, but what else could I have done? All three of us die? My message is simply don't give up. Never say die.”