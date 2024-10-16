How sewage wads are impacting the City of Kitchener's sewers
The City of Kitchener wants residents to make sure they're flushing the right things down the drain.
All too often wads of garbage flushed down the toilet end up blocking the sewer pumps.
“We see plastic bags, I've seen t-shirts, underwear, feminine products, lots of hair,” Justin Szusz, a sewer maintainer for pumping stations with the City of Kitchener said.
“This has been an ongoing issue, and it's no better or worse. It's just consistent. We're really trying to get the message out there to only put down the drain what belongs down there,” Nick Gollan, manager of Utility Planning and Programs, Sanitary and Stormwater for the City of Kitchener, said.
A wad of garbage found in a city sewer pump at the Woolner Pumping Station in Kitchener is seen on Oct. 16, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
There are 834 kilometres of sewage pipes in the city that flow to 23 various pumping stations. When residents flush or drain something, it travels through sewers and collects at the pumping stations. It’s then pumped uphill to a gravity sewer and drained to the wastewater treatment plant. Gollan said unclogging those pumps is a timely issue.
“Some of the main challenges that we have is the blockages of these pumps, which take two hours, several times per week to clean out. We also have 300 locations across the city where we get grease buildup, and that needs to be flushed out using specialized equipment in order to keep the sewers flowing freely,” Gollan said. “If these blockages aren't dealt with and addressed the sewer stop flowing, this can cause basement flooding and toilets backing up. So, it's really important not to flush inappropriate things into the sanitary system.”
The two main problem areas that often contribute to sewer issues are when residents pour grease down the kitchen drain and when the wrong thing is flushed down the toilet.
Justin Szusz opens a sewer pump at the Woolner Pumping Station in Kitchener on Oct. 16, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
How can you help?
The city said use a strainer in the kitchen sink and collect grease with a paper towel. When flushing the toilet, follow the three P's: only flush pee, poop and (toilet) paper.
“Flushable wipes do not break down when they're flowing through the sewer system. They're too robust. Toilet paper is really the only thing, the material falls apart in the sewer and doesn't cause any blockages,” Gollan said.
“Just don't flush your wipes and use your three P’s,” Szusz said.
It’s timely guidance, as the city has approved a comprehensive sanitary master plan looking at the entire sewer system and the impact on the city’s planned growth.
“What we don't know is the condition of 75 per cent of our trunk sewers and the force mains that leave these pumping stations. We'll be putting a lot of effort into collecting that information over the next year or two and determining what sort of investment needs to be made in the system to ensure that it keeps functioning properly,” Gollan said. “We could be looking at an additional 100,000 toilets in the city over the next 25 to 30 years. We need to plan for that and make sure the system is prepared to take on that additional flow.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Harris' interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election
U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-