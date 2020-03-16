KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital will start screening people before they enter their buildings.

The precautionary measures, set to begin on Monday, are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients and visitors alike will be screened at the entrance by staff, who will ask them why they're there and if they have any symptoms of the virus.

At St. Mary's, those screenings will be set up at the main lobby and in the emergency department.

For Grand River Hospital, some entrances may be closed or have reduced access in order for the hospital to staff the entrances.

As for the virus itself, COVID-19 is a flu-like illness. Its symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shakes or chills.

The World Health Organization has provided an infographic showing the difference between a common cold, flu and a coronavirus.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital is screening patients, but has not announced any policies regarding screening people before they enter hospital premises.

Waterloo Region has eight confirmed cases after the number doubled over the weekend.

Dozens of local businesses, government buildings and services have closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.