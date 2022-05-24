Kitchener GO sees more evening service return

Travellers in Kitchener have more options to get to Guelph and Toronto with evening GO Transit routes coming back into service.

On Tuesday, the public rail service will see evening trips return on the Kitchener line.

Here’s a list of the new evening routes provided by GO Transit starting May 24:

One additional eastbound trip will depart Kitchener GO at 8:45 p.m.

Two additional westbound trips to Kitchener GO will depart Union Station at 5:34 p.m. and 9:34 p.m.

One additional trip to Guelph GO will depart Union Station at 10:34 p.m.

To offer Kitchener line service later into the evening, the 8:43 p.m. westbound trip from Union Station will stop at Mount Pleasant GO, with bus connections to Kitchener.

Also starting Tuesday, May 24, more trips will start and end at Kitchener GO throughout the day.

Eastbound trips at 8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 2:47 p.m. will begin at Kitchener GO.

Westbound trips at 9:34 a.m. and 12:34 p.m. will be extended to Kitchener GO.

The public transit service also notes the 5:49 p.m. westbound trip to Kitchener GO will depart 15 minutes later to offer more consistent service during the afternoon rush hour.

The 8:34 a.m. westbound train from Union Station in Toronto will be cancelled and replaced by bus service, departing from the Union Station Bus Terminal at 8:16 a.m. to accommodate rail traffic in the network.

A release from GO Transit also notes some trains may be shorter than others. Please look down the platform when the train approaches as you may need to adjust where you’re waiting. Be sure to use all available doors to board and listen for station announcements. GO Transit continues to monitor ridership and will adjust train lengths as needed.