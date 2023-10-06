Kitchener

    • Kitchener GO line expanding service during fall reading week

    go train

    There will be a few more GO transit options this reading week.

    Metrolinx announced Friday they will be adding additional Kitchener GO Train service to help students get home and back from fall reading week.

    On Oct. 7, there will be an additional train leaving:

    • From Union Station at 12:38 p.m. and arriving in Kitchener around 2:30 p.m.
    • From Kitchener around 3 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 4:49 p.m.

    On Oct. 15, there will be an additional train leaving:

    • From Union at 1:38 p.m. and arriving at Kitchener around 3:30 p.m.
    • From Union at 6:38 p.m. and arriving at Kitchener around 8:30 p.m.
    • From Kitchener at 4:04 p.m. and arriving at Union at 5:49 p.m.
    • From Kitchener at 9:04 p.m. and arriving at Union at 10:49 p.m.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News