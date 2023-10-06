Kitchener GO line expanding service during fall reading week

There will be a few more GO transit options this reading week.

Metrolinx announced Friday they will be adding additional Kitchener GO Train service to help students get home and back from fall reading week.

On Oct. 7, there will be an additional train leaving:

From Union Station at 12:38 p.m. and arriving in Kitchener around 2:30 p.m.

From Kitchener around 3 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 4:49 p.m.

On Oct. 15, there will be an additional train leaving: