Kitchener gets $14 million in provincial housing funding

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener Thursday to hand over $14 million in housing funding in recognition of the city surpassing its 2023 housing target.

According to the province, Kitchener broke ground on 3,579 new housing units last year.

“Kitchener is getting it done on housing and we are proud to reward them for their success,” Ford said in a release.

The money comes from the province’s Building Faster Fund. The three-year program provides funding to municipalities that reach at least 80 per cent of their provincially assigned housing target for the year. Municipalities that exceed their target get more.

