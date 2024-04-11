KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener gets $14 million in provincial housing funding

    Premier Doug Ford announces $14 million in housing funding for the City of Kitchener on April 11, 2024, as Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic looks on. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Premier Doug Ford announces $14 million in housing funding for the City of Kitchener on April 11, 2024, as Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic looks on. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener Thursday to hand over $14 million in housing funding in recognition of the city surpassing its 2023 housing target.

    According to the province, Kitchener broke ground on 3,579 new housing units last year.

    “Kitchener is getting it done on housing and we are proud to reward them for their success,” Ford said in a release.

    The money comes from the province’s Building Faster Fund. The three-year program provides funding to municipalities that reach at least 80 per cent of their provincially assigned housing target for the year. Municipalities that exceed their target get more.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

    O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News