

CTV Kitchener





An elementary school in Kitchener was placed in hold and secure Thursday morning.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, Queen Elizabeth Public School was placed in hold and secure at 11:20 a.m.

“Waterloo Regional Police have been called and are on their way to investigate,” the school board said in a message posted to its website.

It was not clear whether the incident that prompted the hold and secure occurred inside the school or elsewhere in the neighbourhood. According to the school board, all students and staff were safe and accounted for.

A hold and secure is a less serious procedure than a lockdown. While it is in place, nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building, although people can move around as normal inside.

The hold and secure ended around 12:30 p.m. School officials said a note explaining what had happened would be sent home with students.