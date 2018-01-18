

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener doctor has been suspended for professional misconduct.

Ashraf Mourcos worked as a family physician on Westheights Drive.

The complaint against the doctor was made by a receptionist who says he touched her breast while giving her a massage and then asked her to kiss him.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons has suspended the doctor for six months.

After the suspension he will be monitored by another health professional for a period of two years.