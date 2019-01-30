

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener doctor has been disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for unprofessional conduct involving a patient.

Dr. Timothy Szozda pleaded no contest to making inappropriate remarks to a female patient, making remarks of a sexual nature and breaching boundaries.

The incidents happened in 2013 and 2014.

He received a reprimand, a two-month suspension and is required to complete a course in ethics and boundaries.