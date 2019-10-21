

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Daryl Morris and Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A disciplinary hearing is underway for a Kitchener physician accused of sexually abusing two of his patients.

One of them was a patient of Dr. Sam Fikry from 2010 to 2015.

According to court documents, they allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario became aware of the accusations in 2016.

As a result, Dr. Fikry was prohibited from being alone with any of his female patients.

He opened his first clinic in The Tannery building in September 2010. He received medical training at the University of Cairo and worked at a practice in Manitoba before coming to Kitchener.

Dr. Fikry told CTV in 2011 he decided to move to Waterloo Region because there was a need for physicians.

Evidence regarding the allegations is being presented at a hearing in Toronto this week.