Featured
Kitchener dad wins $100K on scratch game
Ronald Bach, 47, posing with his lottery cheque. (Source: OLG)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 3:37PM EST
KITCHENER – A husband and father of one is celebrating a six-figure win just in time for Christmas.
Ronald Bach won $100,000 in the Instant Holiday Winnings game.
"I mostly play scratch tickets," the 47-year-old man told OLG while claiming his prize.
He plans to buy a new car, pay off his bills and invest his money.
The winning ticket was bought at Bill's Super Variety on Bleams Road.
The $5 game has a top prize of $100,000, with the odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.53.