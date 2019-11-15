

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A husband and father of one is celebrating a six-figure win just in time for Christmas.

Ronald Bach won $100,000 in the Instant Holiday Winnings game.

"I mostly play scratch tickets," the 47-year-old man told OLG while claiming his prize.

He plans to buy a new car, pay off his bills and invest his money.

The winning ticket was bought at Bill's Super Variety on Bleams Road.

The $5 game has a top prize of $100,000, with the odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.53.