The K-W Croatia Club celebrated the country’s world cup appearance Sunday.

Hundreds of people came out to see Croatia play France for the FIFA World Cup championship.

A 14 foot by 8 foot outdoor screen displayed the game for those in attendance.

After a close start, the club lost 4-2 to France, becoming the silver medalists for the tournament.

In lieu of admission fees, the K-W Croatia Club accepted donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Free breakfast, coffee and lunch was available, as well as drinks for purchase.

Mayor of Kitchener Berry Vrbanovic joined Police Chief Bryan Larkin for the festivities.

“No matter what happens, our @HNS_CFF team will be winners!” Mayor Vrbanovic tweeted Sunday morning.

The celebration continued after the match ended.