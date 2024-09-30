Kitchener crash sends teen cyclist to hospital with serious injuries

A teenager from Kitchener is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a driver.

Waterloo Regional Police said the teen was cycling in the Max Becker Drive and Activa Avenue area on Sunday when he was hit by the driver of a Honda.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman from Kitchener, was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said charges are pending.