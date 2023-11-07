KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener crash closes section of Huron Road

    A road closed sign at Amand Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 7 for a collision investigation on Trussler Road. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign at Amand Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 7 for a collision investigation on Trussler Road. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.

    Waterloo Regional Police tweeted about the crash investigation Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

    Drivers are asked to find an alternate route avoiding the area are delays are heavy.

    It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this crash or how the closures are expected to remain in effect for.

    More to come.

