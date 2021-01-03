KITCHENER -- A traditional New Year's celebration from Kitchener city council is going virtual this year.

The annual New Year's levee is being held online on Sunday in order to follow pandemic protocols.

The event will feature family friendly entertainment, musical performances, as well as the mayor and councilors sharing messages and reflecting on the past year.

The levee is expected to kick off at noon and can be attended through the City of Kitchener's YouTube channel and can be viewed after it's done.