Kitchener council delays committing to plan for future population boom

KITCHENER -

Kitchener city council discussed plans for a population boom expected over the next couple of decades on Monday night.

Waterloo Region is expected to grow to just under 1 million people within the next 30 years. Regional officials have asked cities for input about what that growth should look like, including expanding city boundaries or building up on city lands.

Kitchener staff recommended a plan for "no urban boundary expansions," meaning the city wouldn't redraw limits and all growth, including new houses and apartments, would be built within current boundaries.

On Monday, council heard from representatives of the housing and development industry, who said the region hasn't given them enough information to make an informed decisions about how they should grow.

Many councillors said they agreed with that and decided not to recommend the option presented by staff until they know more.

"I'm increasingly convinced that we have a massive deficit of housing supply in our entire country and, according to what I understand, Kitchener is among the worst," Coun. Scott Davey said. "I am worried about making any indication to the regional government that might restrict the development of any type of new home."

Staff will continue to work with the region to plan for future growth. For now, Kitchener councillors want to keep more options open.