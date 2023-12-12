Kitchener council bids farewell to councillor Aislinn Clancy

At Monday’s Kitchener city council meeting, members took a moment to bid farewell to councillor Aislinn Clancy, who recently won a seat in the Kitchener-Centre provincial by-election representing the Green Party.

Councillors expressed a mix of pride and sadness as they acknowledged Clancy's achievement in becoming the next Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for the riding.

“One of our colleagues was successful in being elected as the next MPP for the riding. Its bitter sweet as we acknowledge and thank Aislinn Clancy for her time on Kitchener council over the past year,” said mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Councillor Clancy expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the council, noting the significant work accomplished during her tenure.

She mentioned the honour she felt in representing Ward 10 and working with her fellow council members.

As she prepares to transition to her new role as MPP for Kitchener Centre, the Mayor announced that Clancy would formally step down from her council position in the New Year.