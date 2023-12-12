KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener council bids farewell to councillor Aislinn Clancy

    At Monday’s Kitchener city council meeting, members took a moment to bid farewell to councillor Aislinn Clancy, who recently won a seat in the Kitchener-Centre provincial by-election representing the Green Party.

    Councillors expressed a mix of pride and sadness as they acknowledged Clancy's achievement in becoming the next Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for the riding.

    “One of our colleagues was successful in being elected as the next MPP for the riding. Its bitter sweet as we acknowledge and thank Aislinn Clancy for her time on Kitchener council over the past year,” said mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

    Councillor Clancy expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the council, noting the significant work accomplished during her tenure.

    She mentioned the honour she felt in representing Ward 10 and working with her fellow council members.

    As she prepares to transition to her new role as MPP for Kitchener Centre, the Mayor announced that Clancy would formally step down from her council position in the New Year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

    On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    • Provincial health-care system in danger of collapse: Alberta doctors

      With hospitals operating well over capacity and the number of influenza and intensive-care ward admissions on the rise, the head of the province's advocate and voice for doctors says without immediate investments to the struggling health-care system, there will be nothing left for the government to salvage after its planned overhaul of it.

    • NEW

      NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

      On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News