Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium

A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.

Kitchener city council unanimously approved the demolition of the old Freeport Sanatorium at 3570 King Street East during a meeting on Monday.

The building, also know as the Old Men's Residence is located on the Grand River Hospital Freeport campus.

The hospital submitted a notice to demolish the crumbling building to the city in March.

The sanatorium was originally built in the Georgian Revival architectural style in 1935. It is listed as a non-designated property of cultural heritage interest or value, which is why it required a vote to knock it down.

The building was one of nine early structures that were part of the Freeport Sanatorium, but has been vacant for 20 years. City staff said it has deteriorated beyond repair.

Staff will take photos prior to any work to bring it down in order to properly document it before it’s gone. Scott Davey, Ward 1 councillor, said he would also like to see technology explored to 3D map sites like the sanatorium, so it can be preserved in things like virtual reality.

"They've come a long way in technology in terms of being able to 3D map structures that we could potentially lose forever, for future application towards virtual reality and those sorts of things... So, I just wanted to plant that now, because I think it's something that we should be looking at when we face situations like this," Davey said during the meeting.

There is no date yet for the tear down, but a demolition permit could be issued later this month.

City staff said the sanatorium’s bricks are still in good condition and will be used in the restoration of other buildings on campus.

