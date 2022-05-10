Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium

The Freeport Sanatorium in Kitchener appears at night on May 9, 2022. (CTV Kitchener) The Freeport Sanatorium in Kitchener appears at night on May 9, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver