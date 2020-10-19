KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council has approved a plan to respond to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release on Monday, council said the recommendations include measures to ensure safety compliance and criteria to determine when to scale back certain programming if necessary.

"A guiding principle of the City’s pandemic response has been to deliver as many programs and services as possible and in a safe manner so that community wellbeing, mental health and physical fitness can be supported in a variety of ways," the news release said in part.

The city opened 70 facilities and 200 services and programs in August.

City officials said they will use five criteria to decide whether or not to modify programs run by the city and neighbourhood associations. Those include:

Significant increases in COVID-19 rates or outbreaks

Increased community spread with no ability to trace origins

Lack of enrolment or participation in programs

Increase staff absences

Public health/provincial recommendations

The city has also developed a list of prioritized critical services and developed enhanced safety measures for community centres and recreational facilities.

There are two action teams that will "encourage community spirit and connectedness among residents and enhance mental health and well-being among staff."