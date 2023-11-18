Kitchener church hosts Christmas bazaar

A popular Christmas bazaar returned Saturday to a Kitchener church.

The Catholic Women’s League at St. Aloysius Church hosted the event, now in its 67th year.

Hundreds of items were raffled off to raise money for good causes.

They were sorted into a variety of tables for attendees to browse.

“We have a tombola table, which has 100 items on there. Then we have a craft table, children’s table and a bake table. We have a repeat jewelry table – the Repeat Boutique as we call it – which is used jewelry,” said Lorraine Jack, Catholic Women’s League president. “We also feature a lunch room with some lovely sandwiches, desserts and tea and coffee.”

A portion of the money raised goes back to the church, but organizers say majority of the proceeds are donated to local and international charities.

“It sure has been a lot of planning and it really pays off when we receive the support, just knowing the fact that we can make those donations every year,” Jack said.

The long-standing tradition is one that organizers and community members hope continues.

“It’s our history now,” explained Jack. “It gets a little bit harder each year because of soliciting help, but it always comes through. It’s a little bit panicky leading up, but on the day of, everything falls into place.”

Up next, the women’s league will be hosting its annual Christmas Senior Supper on Dec. 6.

“It’s a full turkey dinner and that has also been happening for as many years. Those are our traditional pay back to society, if that’s what you want to call it.”