KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation

    Several Waterloo Regional Police vehicles can be seen on a road in Cambridge as part of a police investigation on Nov. 6, 2024. (Hayden Phillips/CTV News) Several Waterloo Regional Police vehicles can be seen on a road in Cambridge as part of a police investigation on Nov. 6, 2024. (Hayden Phillips/CTV News)
    Share

    A 37-year-old Cambridge man has been charged after police believe he was involved in a sexual assault in Cambridge in September.

    According to Waterloo Regional Police, it happened Sept. 13 around 11:30 p.m., when a female was walking along Water Street North just north of Samuelson Street.

    Police said she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

    On Wednesday, police arrested the man at a home in the area of Mercer Road and Samuelson Street in Cambridge. 

    The accused is facing charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment, and assault.

    Before he was arrested, police said a firearm was seen by a member of the public who called police. The area was closed to vehicle traffic during the investigation. 

    Several police cruisers were seen leaving the area around 3:30 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News