Cambridge man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation
A 37-year-old Cambridge man has been charged after police believe he was involved in a sexual assault in Cambridge in September.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, it happened Sept. 13 around 11:30 p.m., when a female was walking along Water Street North just north of Samuelson Street.
Police said she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.
On Wednesday, police arrested the man at a home in the area of Mercer Road and Samuelson Street in Cambridge.
The accused is facing charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment, and assault.
Before he was arrested, police said a firearm was seen by a member of the public who called police. The area was closed to vehicle traffic during the investigation.
Several police cruisers were seen leaving the area around 3:30 p.m.
