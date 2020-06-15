KITCHENER -- Kitchener Baptist Church was one of few in the area to hold its first in-person service in months on Sunday at 30 per cent capacity.

Pastor Jerry Burns says they encouraged congregation members to watch at home if they were able.

“It felt good,” said Burns. “It felt nice to have people in the audience, in the congregation to talk to and see their expression.”

The church invited those without Internet access specifically to attend. Those without access, and who weren’t able to come, were later given DVDs.

“We individually called them and invited them to come,” said Burns. “Not everyone felt comfortable doing so.”

John and Sherry Greenhill, Gregory and Jackie Doll, as well as Arend Ferhout, were some of the less than 20 people in the church Sunday morning.

“It’s wonderful to be back in his house,” said Sherry. “It’s just terrific.”

Burns says they are enforcing physical distancing, handing out hand sanitizer at the door, and asking everyone if they’re feeling sick.

Connection cards and hymnbooks were not given out, while a collection plate is stationed near the entrance.

The children's ministry, nursery, and bus pick-up service were also all cancelled.

Once the service was over, everyone was expected to go straight home so the church could be cleaned.

“It would be nice to shake each other's hands, but you can't do that,” said Fernhout. “We have to get used to it.”

Other churches around the region are also preparing to reopen soon.

“We'll do two services throughout the summer,” said Warren Hamp, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church. “We had to purchase a lot of supplies too, just to make sure we have everything set. Other programming though will be waiting until further notice.”

Both church leaders say they will continue to offer live-streaming services for those who won't be able to participate in-person.