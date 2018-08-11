

CTV Kitchener





The 18th edition of the Kitchener Blues Fest began on Thursday.

The only paid concert of the event featured Rik Emmett & Resolution9 and Johnny Lang.

All other music could be enjoyed free across three different stages: one in Victoria Park, one at Kitchener City Hall and one on King Street East near Frederick Street.

Organizers expect 150,000 people to attend this year.

The event adds an estimated four million dollars to the city’s economy.

The festival ran from Aug. 9 until Aug. 12.