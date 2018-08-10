

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Blues Fest kicked off Thursday night with a paid fundraiser featuring Rik Emmett & Resolution9 and Jonny Lang.

The fundraiser helps to keep entry to the rest of the weekend’s festivities free.

There are four event stages throughout the city, including one at Carl Zehr Square and one in Victoria Park.

Performances can be enjoyed all weekend long and will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.