Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that narrowly survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Elvis Ellison, owner and chef of Ellison’s Bistro, said bouncing back from pandemic lockdowns has been challenging. He said with the price of everything going up, paying bills has become even more difficult.
“Lack of funds to pay the phone bills, lack of funds to pay rent. It’s like a domino effect, like when one domino falls all of them start to fall at the same time,” he said.
Since he hasn’t been able to pay the bills, his phone line and internet have been cut off. He said it’s cost him about 40 per cent of sales this week.
“It’s a loneliness in a way.”
Ellison said he is worried if he keeps going down this path, his 18 year old bistro will have to close.
“I've been throwing things away. Constantly we make things, if it doesn’t sell we can’t keep it,” he said. “I've tighten my belt as much as I can. There’s nothing more to tighten now, or else I’m just going to wither away.”
Restaurants Canada said 40 per cent of restaurants have reported they’re still losing money following pandemic lockdowns.
“Inflation is hitting everyone the same. But restaurants don’t have the wiggle room that they used to because of the losses that they suffered during the pandemic,” said James Rillet with Restaurants Canada.
The organization said it could take 12 to 18 months for business owners to recover from pandemic closures.
However, a long time customer of Ellison’s Bistro, Travis Restoule, is trying to help keep the restaurant open. He posted to social media asking the community for it’s support.
“We've had so many people reach out to us and make anonymous cash donations,” Restoule told CTV News. “Which I know Elvis is really grateful, and we're grateful too. We're here to help him.”
Restoule’s son, Hunter who owns his own woodworking company, Hunter’s Charcuterie Boards and More, is donating a week’s worth of sales from his Ring Toss Game to the bistro.
“I just want to support him and help him out as much as I could,” Hunter said.
Ellison said he’s thankful for the support and said if it weren’t for the community, he would be in a much more dire situation.
“I cannot wish to be in a better city than this,” Ellison said. “They’re more than family right now”
Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis has arrived at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, northwest of Edmonton.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Mother and child involved in kidnapping-related incident: Police
London police are looking for a city man after an alleged kidnapping in April.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP
Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
-
ArriveCan app non-compliance causing headaches for understaffed border officers
The union representing border officers says the Canada Border Services Agency is facing a severe staffing shortage.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessful
Residents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
With the long weekend ahead some may consider hitting the beach, but there are two local beaches the health unit does not recommend taking a dip.
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction begins
Work is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teen
Police in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Fighting inflation, red tape top Sudbury chamber's municipal election priority list
The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says divisiveness at Tom Davies Square is hurting members. Business owners want a council that helps them fight inflation.
-
Critical shortage of affordable housing in Nipissing, group says
A non-profit group that helps the homeless and people at risk of homelessness is sounding the alarm over the lack of housing options in the District of Nipissing.
-
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
-
Child struck by GO Train in Toronto
Emergency crews are responding after a child was struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as GTA real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Sister of dead motorcycle passenger remembers her for her kindness
Before she died in a motorcycle crash last week, Redalin Paradina was a teacher well liked by her students in the Calgary Catholic Board of Education.
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology
Métis reaction to Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous People in Canada on Monday was mixed, with some accepting the pontiff's words as genuine, others wanting more, and many demanding their trauma be recognized more fully.
-
U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeing
An American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.
-
B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughter
A B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.