Kitchener auto parts plant adding new assembly line, 27 jobs

A new assembly line at auto parts manufacturer PWO Canada’s Kitchener facility will create 27 new, good paying jobs, the Ontario government says.

The company is spending $9.6 million on the new line and the province is contributing $1.5 million through its Regional Development Program.

In a news release, PWO Canada CEO Andreas Haas said the government funding is not just a financial help – it’s also a vote of confidence.

“The confidence that protects the needs of future generations and respects our planet and the assurance that our endeavors are backed by the support and trust of our government leaders,” Haas said.

The government says the new assembly line will increase production and add more automation that will lower costs and make the company more competitive.