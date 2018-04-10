

CTV Kitchener





The third phase of the Breithaupt Block development appears poised to move ahead.

Kitchener’s planning and strategic initiatives committee voted Monday in favour of an application to build a 12-storey commercial tower on what is currently a parking lot at Wellington Street and Moore Avenue.

In addition to the commercial development, the application calls for a new five-storey parking garage and some greenspace.

There had been some opposition to the proposal, based mainly on concerns that a high-rise building is out of character for the surrounding neighbourhood and would create large shadows.

Perimeter Developments, which is spearheading the plan, tells CTV News it added the park and reduced some of the tower space in response to concerns from the community.

The committee’s decision must still be approved by city council, which consists of the same people.