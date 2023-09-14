Kitchen fire in Waterloo leaves homeowner with minor injuries

Emergency crews responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood where a kitchen fire left a person with minor injuries Thursday evening.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Zermatt Drive near Erbsville Road and Keats Way, around 7:30.

According to officials, the homeowner had already put out the flames by the time they had arrived and later received medical treatments on scene

There is no word on the extent of damage but fire crews remained in the area to ventilate the home.