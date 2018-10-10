

CTV Kitchener





KidsAbility has expanded with a new location in Guelph.

The 20,000 square foot hub cost approximately $1.2 million, and was largely funded through local businesses and community members.

Located on Imperial Road North, the new hub allows services that were previously only available at sites in Waterloo Region to reach other communities, according to a press release.

In 2017, over 800 Guelph-Wellington children and youth used the services at KidsAbility.

The new location offers a resource centre to the community, large group therapy rooms, community space and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the grand opening at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with tours and refreshments to follow.