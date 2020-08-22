KITCHENER -- A usually busy summer has been anything but that for the kids’ party industry.

While some companies have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic, others that encourage physical activity have been losing out.

Busy Bee Parties was able to bring a princess to Kitchener’s Victoria Park for a Saturday party.

“We’re really happy that we can kind of relax things a little bit and return a little bit more normal,” said parent Dave Collie.

The company has been making changes ever since March to make their parties happen.

“We actually were set up for a busy year and I was very excited,” said Jessica Shaw, the owner of Busy Bee Parties. “Then come March we got cancellation after cancellation.”

Shaw, who dresses up for the service as well, has been teaming up with technology to adjust.

“We actually developed some virtual packages and what we call our ‘sidewalk appearance,’” she said. “It just gives you a chance to meet a princess for a very low price if you aren’t able to invite a princess to host a party at your house.”

Their ‘Princess in the Park’ promotion is offered to gatherings of up to 10 kids.

Shaw adds that business has picked up as the province entered into stage three of reopening.

Kiddies Fun Trak, on the other hand, offers bounce castles, rides, and games, and also faced cancellations when the pandemic began.

The owners say they’re not getting as many people as they expected when the province entered stage three, despite sanitizing before and after.