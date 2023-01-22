Kathryn McGarry, former Cambridge mayor, running for president of Ontario Liberals

A former Cambridge mayor and provincial cabinet minister is running to 'rebuild' the Ontario Liberal Party.

Kathryn McGarry announced her candidacy for president of the provincial liberals on Sunday.

"I believe Ontario’s best days are still ahead of us and that Ontario Liberals can get us there,” said McGarry in a news release. "We may be down, but we’re certainly not out. Party members I talk to from across the province tell me they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and lay the groundwork for victory in 2026."

McGarry served as an MPP from 2014-2018 with the Liberals before being elected mayor in Cambridge.

"I know what it's like to run and win and I also know what it's like to run and come up short," said McGarry. "I've had a front row seat to what's important to Ontarians and I think I can represent all of Ontario as party president with my experience."

She stood for re-election as mayor in 2022, but was beaten by Jan Liggett.

“We’re rebuilding our party at the same time Doug Ford’s cuts are driving a new generation of activists to stand up and fight back,” said McGarry in a news release. “This is our moment to create a home for them in our party in every community in this province.”

The annual general meeting for the Ontario Liberals is set to be held from March 3-5 in Hamilton.