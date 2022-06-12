K-W Greek Food Festival gets big turnout

There were plenty of Waterloo Region residents out looking to celebrate Greek culture Saturday.

Saint Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church on Bridgeport Road held the K-W Greek Food Festival and featured traditional music and dancing as well as good eats.

Organizers say they've been waiting more than two years for the day and were overwhelmed by the community support.

"We expected a lot of people, but when you look around, it has been fantastic," said Dimitri Mitskos, president of the church council. "It surpassed any expectations that we had."

Admission to the food festival running all weekend long is two dollars, with children able to get in for free.

Donations are also being collected for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.