Justin Bieber has been spending a lot of time in Stratford.

The pop singer and new fiancée Hailey Baldwin have spotted around his hometown several times over the last few weeks.

On Saturday, the celebrity couple made a stop at the mall in Stratford.

They were all smiles as they talked with fans and posed for pictures.

Bieber has had a lot to celebrate this summer.

He proposed to Baldwin back in July and last week, his father announced the birth of Bieber’s half-sister, Bay.