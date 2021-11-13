‘Just feels like home’: Last day at Erb Street location for Duke of Wellington

WATERLOO -

A staple of Uptown Waterloo is on the move.

Saturday marked the last day for the Duke of Wellington at its Erb Street location before it moves to King Street.

The pub has been at the Atrium building for 42 years and has created memories for many who stopped by.

“It’s been a local place for me for 30-something years,” said patron Bill Utton. “After [a soccer match] we’d play games, we’d come here, talk about how good we thought we were, and have a few pints, that sort of stuff, so it became a regular place for me.

The building has been sold to a developer and is set to be torn down, likely next year.

“Just a lot of good times here,” said patron Daniel Rudow. “Exchanging Christmas presents, I signed for my first condo in the back with my real estate agent, so many great memories.

“The atmosphere, something about it just feels like home, it feels like my living room only cleaner.”

General manager Terry Meyer says they’ll be bringing pictures and memorabilia from the Erb Street spot to the new location and promises it will still feature the same comfortable pub vibe.

“Everyone here is family,” he said. “You’re a stranger once, but once you come in, everyone knows who you are, it’s one big happy family, that’s what we are.”

Live music is lined up before the Duke of Wellington shuts its doors at 2 a.m.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Meyer. “We’ve got some fond memories here, but we’re going to make new memories at the new location.”

The new King Street location is expected to be up and running in about a week.