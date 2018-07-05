

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A real estate report released by the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors indicates that home sales in June are down.

Home sales were 12.8 per cent lower than in May of this year, and 15.6 per cent lower than June 2017.

There have been 3,096 home sales in the first half of the year, which is down nearly 20 per cent on last year.

The report isn’t all declining numbers, though.

While the number of homes for sale has decreased, demand has pushed the average price up.

Last June saw the average price of a detached home reach $450,000.

This year, that number was $520,000.

As a result, realtors are saying it’s a good time to sell, as high demand and fewer listings should keep prices high.

