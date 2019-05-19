

CTV Kitchener





It was a circus of sorts on the campus of University of Guelph Sunday afternoon.

Jugglers of all ages came out to the fifth annual Juggling Festival to show off their skills.

From workshops to a show, many people were able to catch some tricks and learn from some world-renowned experts.

“We’re kind of a like a family,” said juggler PJ Arroyo. “It’s great to make new friends.”

Festival organizer Mike Moore says people from all over are invited to the event, but that juggling is no easy feat either.

“Juggling tells you very honestly where you are,” he said. “If you’re dropping a lot a day, you don’t have any way of saying ‘oh it’s the balls, it’s not me.’ It’s honest.”

Arroyo says he applies the tricks and perseverance he’s picked up in his everyday life.

“Whenever you see something very difficult, juggling has taught me to break it down into simple steps,” he said.

The jugglers also plan to be on campus this time next year.