    • Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics

    Canada's Christa Deguchi celebrates after defeating Serbia's Marica Perisic during their women -57 kg elimination round match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo) Canada's Christa Deguchi celebrates after defeating Serbia's Marica Perisic during their women -57 kg elimination round match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo)
    PARIS - Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.

    Deguchi, the world's top-ranked female judoka, defeated Mimi Huh in the final when the South Korean was flagged for a false attack in sudden-death overtime, giving her a match-ending third penalty.

    It was a measure of revenge for Deguchi, who lost to Huh in the under-57 kg final at the 2024 world championships.

    Deguchi, a two-time world champion, is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo.

    She advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Léonie Cysique of France.

    Cysique went on to beat Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

