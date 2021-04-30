KITCHENER -- A judge has granted a temporary injunction to lock the doors at Trinity Bible Chapel this weekend.

The Attorney General's office asked for an order to have local law enforcement lock the doors on the property on Friday afternoon.

The injunction is only for this Sunday.

"The risk of irreparable harm would be too great to ignore," Justice John Krawchenko said in his findings.

He added the injunction wouldn't stop or inhibit worship, since the church could still have virtual services.

"The only way to ensure compliance is to lock the doors to the building, but not to their ministry," he said.

A request to lock the doors earlier this month was denied.

Police ticketed people leaving the church service last Sunday.

Regional officials reported Friday that nine tickets were issued to churchgoers for attending a gathering over the legal limit. They also reported seven court summonses, one for the church itself and six to church elders.

Under the stay-at-home order, religious gatherings are capped at 10 people indoors and outdoors.