Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
An Alberta resident is facing several charges after a joint forces' operation in Haldimand and Norfolk Counties led to the seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes.
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces' operation on Thursday.
The accused has been charged with no logbook, no trip inspection and operating a commercial motor vehicle – no commercial vehicle operation registration.
They are also facing separate charges from the Ministry of Finance.
