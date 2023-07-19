'It’s like another language': Budding musicians take part in band camp in Guelph

A special band camp makes a stop in the royal city to teach kids and teens how to play, perform and create their own music.

Non-profit group Bandology runs a week-long curriculum-based day camp through March Break and in the summer for students from grades 2 to 12 from across Ontario.

The camp is happening this week at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute, where about 20 students get the chance to play in a concert band setting.

“There’s a strong music culture in Guelph. There’s really supportive teachers. And we’re really delighted to be here,” said Lisa Michaels, the executive director at Bandology.

Bandology band camp in Guelph on July 19, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)Bandology staff said the group in Guelph has been great to work with so far.

“They’ve been really good at a lot of things. They’ve been really focused and trying to get better and really excited about practice,” said Sandy Wright, the head of programming at Bandology.

Wright said he tries to make sure the programming suits the students they see that week – as they often come from different musical backgrounds and skill levels.

“We try to make all of our programs adjacent to the curriculum sort of based off of what they are supposed to be doing kind of in that range at school,” said Wright.

MUSIC RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Wyatt Ng plays his trombone on July 19, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)Wyatt Ng, 12, from Georgetown, said music runs in his family.

“My dad plays an instrument. My mom plays an instrument. I’m around music a lot,” he said.

Ng was in last week’s band camp in Oakville and decided he wanted to do Guelph’s camp as well.

“At school there’s not a lot of people that actually want to play their instrument. Here people are passionate about it,” Ng said.

And it’s not just about learning to hit the right note.

“I’ve learned how to talk to new people and make more friends,” he said.

7-YEAR-OLD MUSICIAN

Catherine Mooney plays the ukulele on July 19, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)Catherine Mooney is from Waterloo and said she’s loved music her entire life – all seven years of it.

“You’re able to use it to express your feelings. And it’s like another language. And you get to learn so much,” Mooney said.

She’s learning some new songs on the ukulele with her new Guelph friends.

“Our band name is the Silly Noodles because we are super silly and are always filled with giggles,” she laughed.

Mooney was at the Bandology camp in Waterloo in March and couldn’t wait to come back this summer.

FRIDAY’S PERFORMNACE

All of the songs campers have learned or created will hit the big stage in Guelph, when the campers perform in front of their families and friends.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Mooney said.

It’s a good chance to show off their musical chops.

“They’ll put on a wide variety of pieces. And it will be amazing how far they’ve come in just one week,” said Michaels.

The camp proves music has the power to bring people together – no matter their age.

Bandology’s next stop is next week at Bluevale Collegiate Institute in Waterloo.

Cyntha Johnston-Turner, Dean, Faculty of music at Wilfrid Laurier University, was a guest teacher on July 19, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)