‘It’s definitely very concerning’: Police investigate 25th shooting of the year in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening at a fast food restaurant in Waterloo. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a local Burger King at around 5:30 p.m.. The business has since reopened to the public after being closed Friday as part of the initial investigation.
Despite the restaurant’s reopening, police say they plan to maintain an increased presence in the area as the investigation continues with members of the Forensic Identification Unit on scene.
Angelica Dicapua was on shift with her co-worker at a nearby business when police informed them of the investigation.
“I was so scared because I am a couple doors down from where it happened,” said Dicapua. “It was me and my other female co-worker closing the store and we’re both just 20-years-old so of course, it was super scary. We were like what are we supposed to do?”
She adds: “A paramedic that came into the store told us what had happened and then a little while later, another customer came in and said they were in the parking lot right in front of Burger King and they had heard the shots and saw a bunch of people running out.”
WRPS say no injuries were reported as result of the shooting. According to police, shots rang out shortly before 5:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers located damage within the business that was determined to be caused by a bullet,” said Const. Brad Hickey.
The shooting is now the 25th Waterloo region has seen this year with injuries reported in at least seven of those incidents.
“This shooting incident is definitely very concerning considering the time of day and the location of the incident,” explained Hickey.
“We have confirmed with the franchisee for this location that no team members or guests were harmed during this incident. The restaurant is open and operating at normal business hours,” a spokesperson for Burger King said in an email statement to CTV News.
Meantime, police say the investigation into who fired the shots continues.
“Members of our General Investigation Unit and Forensic Identification Unit will still be in the area today and conducting a canvass and again we encourage any members of the public who have any information to please come forward,” said Hickey.
At this time, there aren't any details on suspects and regional police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 510-579-9777 ext.6349 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.
