'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles

Aidan Baker, an arborist for the city of Kitchener, says the electrifying of equipment has been a game changer. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Kitchener) Aidan Baker, an arborist for the city of Kitchener, says the electrifying of equipment has been a game changer. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver